Ronivaldo in the ÖFB team? “I’m a bit old!”

Gerald Scheiblehner (BW Linz coach): "First of all, I have to thank our greenkeepers. It was an extraordinary achievement that the game could take place. I'm incredibly proud of how the team presented itself. You could tell we wanted to win at all costs. It was a deserved victory. It was important that we believed in ourselves. I knew exactly how Markus Schopp would play and we were really well prepared for that. I really have to praise the team. They simply put the things we talk about into practice. It's almost my highlight since I've been at Blau-Weiß. To win the second derby in a row is very special. All in all, it was a very, very nice evening for everyone at Blau-Weiß."