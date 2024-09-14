Comments on BWL - LASK
Ronivaldo in the ÖFB team? “I’m a bit old!”
Read what the two teams had to say after the clash between FC Blau-Weiß Linz and LASK HERE!
Gerald Scheiblehner (BW Linz coach): "First of all, I have to thank our greenkeepers. It was an extraordinary achievement that the game could take place. I'm incredibly proud of how the team presented itself. You could tell we wanted to win at all costs. It was a deserved victory. It was important that we believed in ourselves. I knew exactly how Markus Schopp would play and we were really well prepared for that. I really have to praise the team. They simply put the things we talk about into practice. It's almost my highlight since I've been at Blau-Weiß. To win the second derby in a row is very special. All in all, it was a very, very nice evening for everyone at Blau-Weiß."
Markus Schopp (LASK coach): "You could tell that it's not an easy situation for us. I think we were too complicated, especially in the first half, and didn't solve situations well. The second half was more open. Moses Usor's chance might have turned the game around, knowing full well that our opponents also had great chances. But we should have kept at it and pressed more, unfortunately we didn't manage that. You could tell that Blue & White were coming with good energy. Our opponents were super organized. It would have been a good opportunity for us to steer things in the right direction. Everything points to another muscle injury for Tobias Lawal."
Ronivaldo (BW Linz goalscorer): "Derbies are always special games and thank God we scored a goal today and got three points. A big thank you to our staff, who got the pitch in top condition despite all the rain."
On his goal: "Anderson's pass accounted for 90 percent of my goal!"
On a career in the ÖFB team: "Naaa, this euphoria ... I'm fully focused on the club, I keep working here. I know I'm a bit old, I'm 35 years old, my body is no longer in the shape of a twenty-year-old. My goal is not to be the top scorer, my goal is to stay healthy ..."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
