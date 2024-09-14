Vorteilswelt
Storm situation in Upper Austria

River levels continue to rise for the time being

Nachrichten
14.09.2024 17:58

It is currently raining and raining and raining in Upper Austria. The rainfall has not yet taken a break. Many small and medium-sized bodies of water have already burst their banks. The Danube is expected to exceed the pre-warning limits near Grein and Mauthausen on Saturday, but not near Linz until Sunday.

In Upper Austria, 330 fire departments with 4,500 personnel dealt with around 600 operations on Saturday. The total number of operations across the entire province was the challenge, according to the provincial fire brigade command. For the evening and night there was still an increased operational readiness, although the intensity of the rain should ease during the night.

The firefighters have been in continuous operation all day (Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
The firefighters have been in continuous operation all day
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)

Warning limit exceeded
The Enns in Steyr had already exceeded the pre-warning level and was still rising. In Schärding am Inn, the first part of the mobile flood protection had already been set up on Friday as a precautionary measure, but the warning limit was exceeded on Saturday afternoon.

The three-river city of Passau in neighboring Bavaria has also made preparations, as it is raining just as heavily in Bavaria. In view of the rising water levels of the Danube and Inn, the first closures in the city area are expected from the evening hours on Saturday. According to the German Press Agency (dpa), widespread flooding is not expected.

The river has already burst its banks in Steyr too (Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
The river has already burst its banks in Steyr too
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)

Snow cover soaks up rain
The low snow line of around 800 meters will have an impact on flooding in southern Upper Austria in the coming days, according to Christian Wakolbinger from the state's Hydrographic Service. If the snow cover is higher, the rain will be absorbed, so it will not have an immediate effect on runoff, but only when it gets warmer again.

The situation is tense, as here in Neukirchen an der Enknach (Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
The situation is tense, as here in Neukirchen an der Enknach
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)

The most rain is expected in the southern mountains, and there is also a lot of rain in the east from Steyr via Linz to the eastern Mühlviertel. Less precipitation is expected in the northwest - northern Innviertel, Mühlviertel - according to the provincial fire brigade command.

Warning for drivers and pedestrians
There is a risk of mudslides and landslides, flooding of buildings as well as grassland and farmland due to the persistent rainfall. The population was advised to stay away from torrents, watercourses and flooded areas as well as underpasses and to avoid unnecessary car journeys and outdoor activities. Local flooding of small and medium-sized bodies of water is possible everywhere.

In Linz, the Traun cycle path below the Traunbrücke Ebelsberg bridge was closed as a precautionary measure, as were the Freistädter Straße/Linzer Straße pedestrian underpass, two underpasses at the mouth of the Haselbach and the access road at Galvanistraße 24. 

Some of the meadows can no longer absorb all the water (Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
Some of the meadows can no longer absorb all the water
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)

Rail replacement service
From Saturday, ÖBB will only be running rail replacement services on the Almtalbahn between Wels and Grünau, the Mühlkreisbahn between Rottenegg and Aigen-Schlägl and the Donauuferbahn between Grein Stadt and St. Nikola. Due to the travel warning issued, all national, international and night train tickets purchased by September 12 have been canceled for the period from September 13 to 15.

