"Krone" interview
Karner: “Mr. Kickl likes to play the mini-leader”
With Klaudia Tanner and Gerhard Karner, Lower Austria has a dual leadership for the National Council elections on September 29. The duo spoke in the "Krone" talk about: Terror, security, performance and alliance entanglements - and the FPÖ ...
"Krone": The Swift assassin from Ternitz, the Gürtel attack in Horn, the rape of a schoolgirl in Langenzersdorf: Mr. Minister of the Interior, how safe is Lower Austria?
Gerhard Karner: We live in one of the safest countries in the world. But extremism and terrorism are a growing concern - throughout Europe. Ternitz in particular is an example of how this fight can succeed. By arresting the suspect, the police have prevented a terrorist attack. That is the crucial point.
In Vienna, the FPÖ wanted to call in the army for police duties. Will soldiers soon be patrolling the church and main squares in Lower Austria?
Klaudia Tanner: Anyone who knows the constitution is well aware that the police are responsible for internal security and they do a great job. At most, we're on an assistance mission at the border. The proposal is simply nonsense.
Karner: " Here we have an alleged security party that complains about the work of the police. The FPÖ should attack me as Minister of the Interior, but let our security authorities do their work in peace.
However, barracks also contribute to the feeling of security. In the case of blackouts, for example, garrisons were turned into security islands. What is happening here?
Tanner: We are on the "Mission Forward", which is not just limited to the procurement of helicopters or wheeled armored vehicles, but also affects the locations. This starts at the Allentsteig military training area, where the troop accommodation has already been rebuilt and a new firing range is being constructed. For the first time in four decades, there will also be a new barracks in Mistelbach. In Lower Austria alone, 300 million euros will be invested in the barracks infrastructure over the next three years. This does not even include equipment, armaments and mobility.
When it comes to procuring military equipment, people like to look abroad ...
Tanner: It is important to us that the regional economy is strengthened. As far as the construction industry is concerned, we have now awarded 99 percent of the contracts locally. 270 Austrian companies were also involved in the Pandur wheeled armored vehicle. This really is a product "Made in Austria". A small company near Waidhofen an der Ybbs, which specializes in painting the hulls, has now even expanded because of this. Otherwise they would have had to close down. When it comes to aviation, we sometimes even have to look beyond the borders of Europe, but when I think of the procurement of new helicopters, we do have numerous suppliers in our country.
Does this procurement policy with a focus on the region also extend down to the smallest detail? Do only Waldviertel potatoes end up on the table in Allentsteig?
Tanner: Everything that is legally possible within the framework of the Federal Procurement Agency is procured regionally and in Austrian quality. My department is a pioneer in this respect. This was also made possible by the two-fold increase in rations. But there is no question that we need to do even better.
Barracks are points of security, as are police stations. Mr. Karner, you recently promised in the "Krone" that no police stations would be closed. Will new ones be opened?
Who puts their neck on the line every day for the security of the citizens? They are people of flesh and blood!
Gerhard Karner, Innenminister
Karner: Who sticks their neck out every day for the safety of the people in this country? Not just any building, not just any piece of equipment, but people of flesh and blood, our police officers. That's why our personnel offensive is so important, so that we get more police officers. Especially in this day and age, with the threats posed by cybercrime, where we have to contend with extremism and terrorism. Yes, a visible presence is necessary. We will be opening a new police station in Mautern, for example. But people who are there for our security are crucial.
Performance is also part of the ÖVP's election program. How can this be broken down to Lower Austria?
Karner: The saying "If you go to work, you shouldn't be the stupid one!" comes from Lower Austria. Lower Austrians in particular are hard-working countrymen. And those who work more should also benefit from it. Overtime should be tax-free, that is a very specific proposal that the Federal Chancellor is putting forward in the election.
Tanner: One example: there are a lot of older employees who would like to do something more. But if you still have to pay pension insurance when you retire, it's not worth it for many of them. Where there is a demand for workers, you have to make working more attractive again. Whether for older or younger people.
Many older people still want to work. But if you still have to pay pension insurance when you retire, it's not worth it for many.
Klaudia Tanner, Verteidigungsministerin
Performance must pay off. You are working particularly long hours during the election campaign. How will this pay off for the ÖVP on September 29?
Both: We will win!
At national level or in Lower Austria?
Karner: Both, we will win.
Tanner: The next Federal Chancellor will be Karl Nehammer. Because it's simply about our country. And if you look at who can guarantee stability for Austria, who is suitable for this office in terms of personality and who also has a plan for our country, then there can be no other choice.
Karner: I sense that support for the ÖVP and our Federal Chancellor is gaining tremendous momentum, that we are in the fast lane. I am therefore convinced that we will win. Because I always hear the anger about Mr. Kickl, who puts up "Your will be done" posters, who talks about "inbred parties", who suddenly fantasizes about the death penalty. That is repugnant to the people! Herbert Kickl lives from problems, he wants problems, he wants criminal foreigners because he believes that this will increase his poll ratings. We are fighting against this. We are fighting against illegal migration, against crime. We want to and must solve problems. That is the task of responsible politics.
Tanner: If you look at the security sector in particular, what has happened here under red and blue ministers? They have downgraded the armed forces, even to the point of asking whether we need compulsory military service at all. There are always voices on the left who want to abolish the armed forces altogether. There are two different things: whether I just talk about security and whether I actually put it into practice. How can you say, for example, "I am against the Sky Shield" because it contradicts our neutrality? Yes, can't they read our constitution? We must protect our neutrality! With all the means at our disposal. Especially when you look at what's going on in the air. That is the order of the day.
Now to the election campaign. You are sitting here as dual leaders, is that also a sign of harmony between the Farmers' Union and the Lower Austrian Farmers' Union (NÖAAB)?
Karner: The fact is that we are standing together for the Federal Chancellor and our country. That is our mission and that is our job. Now we are running with everything we can.
Tanner: This is a common goal that unites us all. And it's a nice thing to discuss.
You think you will win in Lower Austria and the ÖVP will end up in first place. How can you represent our federal state in federal politics?
Karner: We are both so deeply rooted and anchored in our home state, we both live here. No matter where we are and will be politically active, we will always and everywhere represent our Lower Austrian interests. Everyone can assume that.
Tanner: That was the case in the past and will continue to be the case in the future.
There are always discussions as to whether federalism is still in keeping with the times. In your opinion, what should be a federal responsibility and what should be a matter for the federal states?
Karner: The municipalities and the provinces know what needs to be done locally and in their province. The ÖVP is a regional party, that is our great strength. No other party is so anchored in this country, in all municipalities, in all structures, in all professional groups. The biggest centralists are the Socialists and also the Freedom Party. Mr. Kickl likes to play the mini-leader.
