Karner: “Mr. Kickl likes to play the mini-leader”

Tanner: If you look at the security sector in particular, what has happened here under red and blue ministers? They have downgraded the armed forces, even to the point of asking whether we need compulsory military service at all. There are always voices on the left who want to abolish the armed forces altogether. There are two different things: whether I just talk about security and whether I actually put it into practice. How can you say, for example, "I am against the Sky Shield" because it contradicts our neutrality? Yes, can't they read our constitution? We must protect our neutrality! With all the means at our disposal. Especially when you look at what's going on in the air. That is the order of the day.