Big excitement
Expensive parking trap: 170 euros fine just for turning around
Numerous drivers have already fallen into this expensive parking trap in Grünburg! Several of those affected have already had to pay 170 euros, in some cases just because they had turned around or were in an emergency situation. The "Krone" has been told about some of the cases. The company does not want to comment on this.
"This is a rip-off!" Robert E. is angry and disappointed. On a hot summer's day in August, he was in the car with his dog on the way home from an appointment and "because it was so hot, I wanted to give her a chance to cool off".
That's why he parked his car in the Haunoldmühle area in Grünburg, as there is access to the Steyr River there. "When I was looking for a parking space, I saw the prohibition sign, but only turned around briefly on the gravel parking lot behind it and then parked on the side of the road in front of it," says the 54-year-old.
"Area should be protected"
Three weeks later, the rude awakening: A letter arrived with a payment slip. "I was supposed to pay 170 euros for the short turning maneuver, otherwise I'd face an action for trespassing." The site is said to belong to a large company from the region, but according to E. they didn't want to know anything about a goodwill solution: "They just said that there had been acts of vandalism and therefore the area had to be protected."
Only son picked up
Contrite, the social education worker paid the fine and said sarcastically: "Hopefully the money will at least go into the employees' coffers and they'll throw a party with it." But Robert E. is by no means the only one who was asked to pay. "I also received a nice little letter like that," says another victim, who had only come to collect her son.
Asked to pay despite emergency situation
Daniel M., a social case worker in the region, also fell into the trap when he went to the area to look for a client who had made a suicide threat. "I was also charged the 170 euros. I intervened with the company and hoped for understanding, but nothing could be done."
The ÖAMTC recommends not ignoring such demands, but "it should be clear what is considered a disturbance of property. Because it makes a difference whether you park or just drive over it". Incidentally, the company in question did not want to comment on the parking issue.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.