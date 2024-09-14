How “Alf” child Benji Gregory really died

100 "Alf" episodes

In around 100 "Alf" episodes between 1986 and 1990, Gregory was the cute little boy next door. He played Brian, the son of the Tanner family, in the sitcom, which was also very successful in Austria. They take in the alien Alf after he accidentally crashes his spaceship into their garage. The shaggy monster from the planet Melmac causes a lot of disruption in the Tanners' lives, and Alf (alien life form) is also after their cat Lucky, because cats are his favorite food. His trademark also included lots of cheeky remarks. In German, the phrase "Null Problemo!" became legendary.