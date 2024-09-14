Floods also plague Poland, the Czech Republic and Germany

Villages in Poland evacuated

The situation is also serious in south-western Poland. In the Opole region, the Biala Glucholaska river burst its banks. From the village of Glucholazy near the border with the Czech Republic, 400 residents had to be evacuated to safety. Interior Minister Tomasz Simoniak was at the scene and posted pictures of the rescue workers' work on X. One hundred firefighters and 60 police officers were deployed in the village, Simoniak wrote. Some residents also had to be evacuated from the village of Morow because the Mora River had burst its banks. In total, the fire department carried out 400 operations in the region.