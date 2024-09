Red Bull Salzburg wins in overtime

Kraus becomes match-winner

Philipp Krening put Salzburg in front after half an hour following a finely executed counter-attack. Just before the second period break, however, Bullen keeper Atte Tolvanen had to admit defeat for a second time as Krystian Dziubinski made it 2:2 (40'). After a goalless final period, in which Dziubinski missed the match puck with a penalty, Nikolaus Kraus provided the match-winner in overtime.