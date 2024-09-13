Doctor in court
Doctor changes surgical plan without consultation: woman dead!
A cancer patient (79) died in the Waldviertel clinic (Lower Austria) after unplanned surgery due to accidental events with massive bleeding: The doctor is now on trial for involuntary manslaughter.
At the beginning of February last year, a 79-year-old woman lost her life due to serious difficulties during an operation at a hospital in Waldviertel. A surgeon is said to be to blame. The urology specialist - a German born in Libya - is said not to have acted as originally planned.
Instead of endoscopically replacing a urethral catheter and breaking up some large kidney stones using a laser, the 58-year-old decided to cut the cancer patient open.
Serious complications
The unplanned abdominal opening caused massive bleeding. According to the public prosecutor's office, a vascular occlusion led to circulatory problems that made it necessary to amputate the thigh. The 79-year-old died of cardiovascular failure just days later.
"The woman complained of severe pain. I wanted to help her," said the defendant. He therefore opted for a far riskier and more difficult surgical option - to reduce the tumor masses in places. On the witness stand, however, two close relatives contradicted the deceased's allegedly severe pain.
Doctor pleads not guilty in court
A colleague from the medical profession explained in court: "The tumor was inoperable," said the witness. The 58-year-old now had to answer for gross negligence manslaughter in court in Krems. And pleaded not guilty to the charges.
After the fatal incident, the doctor was issued with a service directive. This means that the urologist is no longer allowed to change planned procedures without being asked. The trial was adjourned until mid-November for further testimony and the expert opinion.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
