For cooking lessons
“Halal only”: uproar over shopping list at school
A teacher at the secondary school in Felixdorf caused a veritable wave of indignation with a letter. Meat for cooking lessons should only have been bought from Turkish supermarkets. Now they have backtracked.
Read ingredients carefully, give preference to cheap brands, chop off what you have bought (sic!) - so far the list for cooking lessons at Felixdorf secondary school in the Wiener Neustadt district does not read unusually. However, point 7 raised the hackles of many. In it, the teacher writes that due to the large number of Muslim pupils, great importance is attached to buying meat products exclusively from Turkish supermarkets (see facsimile above). This guarantees that only halal-certified meat is served.
As soon as we became aware of the unapproved letter, we had an urgent, unequivocal and admonishing conversation with the teacher.
Stellungnahme der Bildungsdirektion
Huge outcry on the internet
This went too far for many parents. Not mainly for religious reasons, but because many people immediately think of animal cruelty when they think of halal meat. The outcry, especially on the internet, was too great and the education directorate had to pull the ripcord quickly. "As soon as we became aware of the unapproved letter, we had an urgent, unequivocal and admonishing conversation with the teacher," a spokesperson explained in response to an inquiry from Krone. The content of the letter was immediately withdrawn in full by the school management and a new letter was sent to the parents.
Consideration only for regional products
The Directorate of Education also points out that when purchasing food, consideration should only be given to regional production. "Such unauthorized information for parents on the part of the teacher is absolutely not the line of the Lower Austrian Education Directorate and is rejected in the strongest possible terms," it says.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.