A touch of Ibiza will soon be returning to Kitzbühel

The beginnings date back three years

What remains to be clarified is how the owner and the main owner of Casa Jondal, a Dutchman, got to know each other. "When I was in Ibiza three years ago, I saw the restaurant for the first time and was immediately impressed. Two years ago, I started talking to the main owner about a possible collaboration in Kitzbühel. Last year, these talks became more concrete and now we are realizing the project," explains Harisch. Completion is scheduled for the start of the winter season.