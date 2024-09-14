"Krone" knows its plans
A touch of Ibiza will soon be returning to Kitzbühel
The well-known restaurant Chizzo in the Gamsstadt is currently being renovated and an international partner is on board. This partner runs a renowned restaurant on the party island of Ibiza - and has big plans!
It is one of the best-known restaurants in the center of Kitzbühel: the Chizzo with its unmistakable terrace. But the doors have been closed since September 1. "I would like to thank all my guests who have remained loyal to us over the years," writes former owner Ivan Marzola on the website.
Building site containers and busy workmen
And indeed: a site inspection by the "Tiroler Krone" shows that building site containers are currently set up in front of the restaurant, where the elegant high tables used to be, and that several craftsmen are having a good romp inside. This begs the question: What is planned here?
"Chizzo will remain open," emphasizes owner Christian Harisch, "but we have found a new partner - none other than the operators of the renowned Casa Jondal restaurant in Ibiza." A touch of the popular Spanish party island is thus moving into the Gamsstadt. "It is important to emphasize that there will be no live bands. We are concentrating primarily on running the restaurant," explains the owner, who will not be involved in the operations of the "new" Chizzo.
As the restaurant will remain closed on the island during the winter months, the entire crew will come to Kitzbühel in winter.
Christian Harisch, Inhaber des „Chizzo“
Not only will the concept of the "Casa Jondal" on Ibiza be adopted, but the staff will also be there. "As the restaurant will remain closed on the island during the winter months, the entire crew will come to Kitzbühel in winter," reveals Harisch. The previous operator will remain at Berggasthof Sonnenbühel, while his former employees will move to Hotel Greif.
First comes the bar, and only then the restaurant
According to Harisch, the restaurant will not undergo any major changes: "The biggest change is that the bar will be moved forward from the center to the entrance and only then will the restaurant area be added."
We believe that we can also be successful in Kitzbühel with this international brand from Ibiza.
Christian Harisch, Inhaber des „Chizzo“
The beginnings date back three years
What remains to be clarified is how the owner and the main owner of Casa Jondal, a Dutchman, got to know each other. "When I was in Ibiza three years ago, I saw the restaurant for the first time and was immediately impressed. Two years ago, I started talking to the main owner about a possible collaboration in Kitzbühel. Last year, these talks became more concrete and now we are realizing the project," explains Harisch. Completion is scheduled for the start of the winter season.
"We always try to do something new and provide new impetus for our businesses. That's important," explains Harisch.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.