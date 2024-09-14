“Government must no longer ignore wake-up call”

"AG provides an example of best practice"

LR Eva Pawlata (SPÖ) has now spoken out. "In 2020, due to a sharp increase in severe mixed intoxications with benzos and opioids as well as several deceased young people, the Working Group on Support for Minors at Risk of Addiction was set up. This is certainly a best-practice example of networking the support system across structures and professional groups," she explains. As recently as the end of August this year, there was an exchange between the working group, LR Hagele and LR Pawlata on current developments and suggestions for further improvements. "As in the past, the recommendations of the working group are being implemented on an ongoing basis."