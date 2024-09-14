Drug addiction in Tyrol
“Government must no longer ignore wake-up call”
Current figures show that there are more deaths due to drug addiction throughout Austria. Above all, significantly more under-25s are affected. In addition to the Blue Party, the Greens are also making demands.
A response to an inquiry by LR Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP) shows that there has been an increase in fatal overdoses and the proportion of young deaths. The FPÖ is calling for targeted measures and more care services, among other things, by means of a motion - the "Krone" reported.
Parents not only need information about preventative measures, but also psychological support.
LA Zeliha Arslan von den Grünen
"AG provides an example of best practice"
LR Eva Pawlata (SPÖ) has now spoken out. "In 2020, due to a sharp increase in severe mixed intoxications with benzos and opioids as well as several deceased young people, the Working Group on Support for Minors at Risk of Addiction was set up. This is certainly a best-practice example of networking the support system across structures and professional groups," she explains. As recently as the end of August this year, there was an exchange between the working group, LR Hagele and LR Pawlata on current developments and suggestions for further improvements. "As in the past, the recommendations of the working group are being implemented on an ongoing basis."
The FPÖ motion is on the agenda for the corresponding meeting on September 18.
The Greens are now calling for more funding
The Greens are also not satisfied with the current situation. "The dramatic increase in the number of young addicts is a wake-up call that the Tyrolean state government must no longer ignore," says LA Zeliha Arslan, "we are calling for more financial resources so that counseling and support services for families of addicted young people can be expanded and offered nationwide in Tyrol." The Greens have also submitted a corresponding motion.
