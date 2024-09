Schopp successor: Schmid to lead Hartberg

Schmid, whose departure from Austria in December 2022 with respectable sporting results was met with anger by many (especially fans), is said to have been the favorite to succeed Schopp in Hartberg from the outset. The 53-year-old Viennese, who was voted "Krone Coach of the Year" in the 2022-2023 season despite being sacked by the Violets, matured more and more as a coach alongside Peter Stöger at Dortmund, 1. FC Köln and in Austria when he won the title with Austria in 2013. As "boss", Schmid most recently coached WAC, where he achieved a points average of 1.48 points in 46 games.