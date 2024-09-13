BMW has to stop production at Dingolfing plant

A total of 1.5 million vehicles are being recalled because a potentially faulty brake has been installed. More than 300,000 cars that have already been produced can therefore not be delivered at present, reports Bayerischer Rundfunk. Several BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce models are affected by the recall. Specifically: BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, 5 Series, 7 Series, X1, X5 and X6 as well as Mini Cooper and Mini, plus the Rolls-Royce Spectre.