“Come on in”: A look behind the scenes

Musical supporting program

Peter Turrini will also be honored on his 80th birthday with a staged reading of his brilliant "Rozznjogd". The KSO Orchestra, the Stadttheater Chor, the Singakademie Carinthia, Klaus Payer and Stefan Gfrerrer will be among those performing at the event. The winners of the Artedea competition organized by Gustav Mahler-Musikuni and the "Krone" will also be presented.

All information about the event and the program can be found here.