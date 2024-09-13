City theater invites you
“Come on in”: A look behind the scenes
The Klagenfurt Stadttheater is hosting a theater festival. "Come in" is the motto, which allows you to take a look behind the scenes - or even be part of Peter Turrini's "Rozznjogd".
Actors, musicians and artists go in and out of the Stadttheater. But what really happens in the building when there isn't a performance on? Where do the 270 employees hide, what do they do? All of this can be experienced at the theater festival called "Hereinspaziert". "Theater is not just for watching, but also for participating," agree Artistic Director Aron Stiehl and Director Matthias Walter.
Become an elephant or a giraffe
Young and old alike will be enchanted by the theater festival. "Join us on a journey of discovery, find your wardrobe for the next costume ball, or become an elephant or even a giraffe." During the scavenger hunt through the house, it is even possible to peek behind closed doors.
"This will be extremely exciting for visitors. To see how technicians work, what happens backstage or how painters create the pictures for the stage," says Josef Pepper, the artistic director's advisor. A varied concert program will also be presented. "We are delighted - for the first time, we are cooperating with the music schools. The best will be performing," says Julia Malischnig, artistic director of the state's music schools.
Musical supporting program
Peter Turrini will also be honored on his 80th birthday with a staged reading of his brilliant "Rozznjogd". The KSO Orchestra, the Stadttheater Chor, the Singakademie Carinthia, Klaus Payer and Stefan Gfrerrer will be among those performing at the event. The winners of the Artedea competition organized by Gustav Mahler-Musikuni and the "Krone" will also be presented.
All information about the event and the program can be found here.
