Hasn't had enough yet

Auto Draft

Nachrichten
13.09.2024 13:01

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has broken the record of one billion followers on social networks. "We've made history," the 39-year-old Portuguese posted on Instagram, X, Facebook and Kuaishou, among others. "It's more than a number - it's proof of our shared passion, drive and love for this sport and beyond."

A countdown was already running on YouTube - "Towards a billion". And the count continues there. According to the count, there were around 1,000,167,200 followers early Friday morning (CET) - and the trend is still rising. The five-time world footballer has by far the largest following on Instagram with 638 million followers.

The hunt for records continues
"From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I have always played for my family and for you, and now we stand together with a billion," Ronaldo continued. "You have been with me every step of the way, through all the ups and downs. This journey is our journey and together we have shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve."

Ronaldo recently scored his 900th goal. He is aiming for 1,000 goals. He has made 212 appearances for the Portuguese national team and is dreaming of 250. And in his post with over a billion followers, the professional from Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia promised his fans worldwide: "The best is yet to come, and we will fight, win and make history together."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Folgen Sie uns auf