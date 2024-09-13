Hasn't had enough yet
Auto Draft
Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has broken the record of one billion followers on social networks. "We've made history," the 39-year-old Portuguese posted on Instagram, X, Facebook and Kuaishou, among others. "It's more than a number - it's proof of our shared passion, drive and love for this sport and beyond."
A countdown was already running on YouTube - "Towards a billion". And the count continues there. According to the count, there were around 1,000,167,200 followers early Friday morning (CET) - and the trend is still rising. The five-time world footballer has by far the largest following on Instagram with 638 million followers.
The hunt for records continues
"From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I have always played for my family and for you, and now we stand together with a billion," Ronaldo continued. "You have been with me every step of the way, through all the ups and downs. This journey is our journey and together we have shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve."
Ronaldo recently scored his 900th goal. He is aiming for 1,000 goals. He has made 212 appearances for the Portuguese national team and is dreaming of 250. And in his post with over a billion followers, the professional from Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia promised his fans worldwide: "The best is yet to come, and we will fight, win and make history together."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.