Renaturation Act
Charges against Gewessler: WKStA rebuffs ÖVP
Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) had voted single-handedly in favor of the EU renaturation law, the ÖVP then reported her to the police. It is now clear that there will be no investigation by the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA).
The WKStA withdrew the People's Party's complaint against Gewessler at the beginning of September, as reported by the "Falter" newspaper on Friday.
Initial suspicion not given
According to the WKStA, no investigation was initiated against Gewessler due to a lack of initial suspicion.
The ÖVP had reported the Green Minister Leonore Gewessler for abuse of office due to her approval of the EU renaturation law in the Council of EU Environment Ministers in June. In addition, the Chancellor's party brought an action for annulment before the European Court of Justice (ECJ) against the decision.
Excerpt from the abuse of office complaint:
ÖVP refers to the negative attitude of the federal states
The ÖVP argues in the complaint that the Green Minister should not have simply voted yes because the federal states still have a negative attitude. This is because "regardless of the opinions expressed by individual provinces" - i.e. the SPÖ-led provinces of Vienna and Carinthia, which dropped out - the unified opinion of the provincial governors' conference in April is still valid.
Kogler praises Gewessler
On Thursday, Vice-Chancellor and Green Party leader Werner Kogler praised Gewessler's actions in this case. Kogler was relaxed about the fact that this solo effort against the ÖVP could have cost the party its chances of remaining in government: "We'll see about that."
ÖVP takes note of decision, criticism of Gewessler remains
ÖVP General Secretary Christian Stocker on the WKStA's decision: "We take note of the WKStA's remarkably quick retraction without initiating an investigation - in the month before the National Council elections. Our legal opinion remains unchanged: Gewessler disregarded the unified opinion of the provinces, broke constitutional law and was not authorized to approve the renaturation ordinance."
It is remarkable that this complaint could be concluded so quickly, while other proceedings are dragged out and years pass before the case is finally closed.
ÖVP-Generalsekretär Christian Stocker
Nevertheless, Stocker could not resist a side blow at the WKStA: "It is remarkable that this complaint could be concluded so quickly, while other proceedings are dragged out and years pass before the case is finally dropped."
