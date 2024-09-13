Highest warning level: the weather has the country firmly in its grip!

Situation "less dramatic than in 2013"

The situation regarding the risk of flooding is somewhat different: Despite very high levels of precipitation expected in the coming days, hydrologist Günter Blöschl does not believe there will be a repeat of the extreme Danube levels of 2002 and 2013: on the one hand, the soil can absorb a lot of water after the relatively dry August; on the other hand, the massive drop in temperature this time also promises a lot of precipitation in the form of snow. Nevertheless, there may be regional flooding, which "can also be big".