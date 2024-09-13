Snowfall and storms
Highest warning level: the weather has the country firmly in its grip!
While there was still talk of heat and drought at the beginning of September, the weather situation now looks completely different. Snowfall, avalanche danger and constant rain - plus "maximum temperatures" between 8 and 11 degrees. The cold snap has the country firmly in its grip. Roads and train lines have already been closed. What threatens us on Friday ...
Over 30 degrees and a heat warning: what it was like last week is out of the question today. If you haven't got your winter jacket out of the wardrobe yet, you'd better stay warm at home. The Austrian Severe Weather Center (uwz) issued the highest warning level in some regions on Friday morning in response to the snowfall and continuous rain that has been falling since Thursday. In Lower Austria, Upper Austria, Styria and Vienna, the day started with heavy and partly freezing rain.
First photos of the snowfall in the country:
ÖBB line partially closed due to snowfall
After the low pressure system moved further east on Thursday night, the first effects of the cold snap can already be seen - and felt - in the Salzburg and Carinthia region. For example in train traffic: a section of the ÖBB Tauern line is already closed. The section between Bischofshofen and Spittal is affected. Buses are being used as a substitute for long-distance services in this area. For local traffic, ÖBB is trying to set up a rail replacement service with buses between Schwarzach-St. Veit and Bad Gastein.
The Austrian Federal Railways had already expressly advised against traveling by train at the weekend on Thursday.
But there have also been the first road closures since Thursday. On the Hochkönig road (B164) in Salzburg's Pinzgau region, there is a closure in the Filzensattel area due to fallen trees. The closure is expected to last throughout Friday. In Styria, a road closure was also reported on the Triebener Straße (B114) between Hohentauern (Murtal district) and Trieben (Liezen district) due to poor road conditions. The Austrian automobile club ÖAMTC also recommends taking snow chains with you when driving in the Alps.
ASFINAG also advises against unnecessary journeys at the weekend. Emergency services are already on alert throughout the country.
The first snowfalls have already occurred at an altitude of 880 meters in Upper Carinthia:
Meteorologists are describing the impending weather situation as "potentially catastrophic". The expected amounts of precipitation significantly exceed the usual annual amounts in some regions. The situation is classified as very serious and the authorities are calling on the population to exercise caution and follow safety instructions.
Situation "less dramatic than in 2013"
The situation regarding the risk of flooding is somewhat different: Despite very high levels of precipitation expected in the coming days, hydrologist Günter Blöschl does not believe there will be a repeat of the extreme Danube levels of 2002 and 2013: on the one hand, the soil can absorb a lot of water after the relatively dry August; on the other hand, the massive drop in temperature this time also promises a lot of precipitation in the form of snow. Nevertheless, there may be regional flooding, which "can also be big".
In the south, the rain will often subside completely on Friday, but the snow line will generally drop to 900 to 1300 meters. In congested areas and in the inner Alps, it may drop significantly lower in places and then heavy snowfall is to be expected in some places. Temperatures will not reach higher than 11 degrees on Saturday either.
Vorarlberg spared from storms
Vorarlberg, on the other hand, got off lightly: as forecast, the region was spared heavy rainfall on Friday night and Friday morning. In cold and wet weather, snow fell above 1100 meters above sea level, but this did not lead to heavy traffic obstructions over the Arlberg for the time being. The amount of rain should also be low in the coming days.
