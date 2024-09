Clear home defeat of the KAC in CHL against Fribourg

Goal by Michael Raffl

Meanwhile, an Austrian was successful in a parallel game. In Lausanne HC's 7-2 win against Tampereen Ilves from Finland, Michael Raffl from Villach scored a goal and an assist for the Swiss team. The second Austrian CHL team, Red Bull Salzburg, will play at Unia Oświęcim on Friday (5:30 p.m.) and will be looking for their second win in their third game.