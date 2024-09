Less work for the same pay – is that possible?

Once upon a time, there was a man who lived in an apartment building and baked a cake every day. He loved his cake and therefore never changed the recipe. One day, however, he realized that the ingredients for his cake were becoming too expensive. He therefore only used half of all the ingredients for his dough, flour and eggs, milk, butter and hazelnuts. But when he took his cake out of the oven, to his disappointment it was only half the size, although it still tasted just as good. Now the man was no longer as full as before. Then he had a new idea.