Alarm bells instead of school bells: “A bad feeling”

"There was no sign of panic"

Fortunately, no real panic had broken out around the school during the "Krone" local inspection. The police, emergency services and teachers reacted quickly and professionally. "I was naturally tense and expected to find my child frightened," says Nicole, for example, who picked up her daughter Svenja (10) after the evacuation. "But there was no sign of panic, which is great praise for the principal and the carers." A father, who wishes to remain anonymous, says: "We were just about to enter the school, but it was already cordoned off. Of course it was a bad feeling." Another mother said: "It's good that the children were brought to safety quickly."