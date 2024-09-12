Vienna’s professional fire department prepares for the rain roller

Blue light as a permanent condition

Precisely because of the exceptional situation, however, there will be fewer firefighters per vehicle on the road on average over the next few days - but this is so that all the more routine operations can be carried out at the same time, and with twice as many blue lights per journey: "increased operational readiness" applies. This means that the operational status is also maintained on the journey back to the fire station so that they are ready for the next alarm even faster.