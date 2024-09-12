Vorteilswelt
Animal raid

Cheeky roosters: now it’s all over!

Nachrichten
12.09.2024 19:00

"Poultry raid" in the middle of the city: the police had to "arrest" more than 50 roosters because they were up to all sorts of mischief and robbed neighbors of their sleep with their crowing.

comment0 Kommentare

"Cock-a-doodle-doo!" Once again, officers from the Jennersdorf police station had to respond to an unusual case. More than 50 cockerels, which were kept on a property with a house, yard and garden in the town, had been up to mischief for months. The feathered "troublemakers" were getting on the neighbors' nerves.

Roosters very busy
Their crowing got under the (goose) skin. One rooster loudly let the other know who was boss in the territory. The clear message in cawed poultry jargon: "These hens are mine!" The animalistic whirlwind of love brought nearby city dwellers to the brink of despair. As if that wasn't enough, the busy roosters were raiding neighboring properties. Facades were damaged, ornamental flowers dug up, well-tended gardens plowed over.

The poultry were "removed" and taken to their new places. (Bild: Schulter Christian, Krone KREATIV)
The poultry were "removed" and taken to their new places.
(Bild: Schulter Christian, Krone KREATIV)

Roosters are passed on
During the first "poultry raid" at the request of official veterinarian Michaela Labitsch, police officers captured more than a dozen roosters. They were given away to good places. When the police arrived at the scene again, the owner's sister had already caught a few roosters.

The rest were taken care of by the police. A total of 52 cockerels were taken away. "According to a 'Krone' report, callers had come forward who wanted to take a cockerel. A Styrian colleague was among them. "However, all the cockerels already had a permanent new place," says an official.

Calm in the village
Peace has now returned to Jennersdorf. The neighbors breathe a sigh of relief, the feathered "bullies" are gone. Or to put it another way: no one in the village is crowing about the troublemakers anymore.

