Against educational poverty
Volunteers relieve teachers at disadvantaged schools
Children from families affected by poverty face higher barriers to education. Volunteers are supporting teachers at schools in hotspots - we took a look.
The new school year has begun and although the teachers are doing their best, many of them are simply overwhelmed, especially at schools where there are many new pupils. Like at the Johnstraße elementary school. In addition, the 15th district is the lowest-income district. Children often fall by the wayside unintentionally, as there is a lack of personnel resources for individual support.
Thanks to the "FREI.Spiel" project alone, it is possible to provide educational opportunities. Dorith Salvarani-Drill founded FREI.Spiel ten years ago for the simple reason that she had witnessed how poverty can deny her son's classmates educational opportunities. It all started with volunteers helping children in after-school care centers to learn.
However, it soon became clear that the free-play teachers were also needed in elementary school. Ten years after the start of the project, hundreds of volunteers are working at 300 facilities in Vienna and Lower Austria.
It's about more than learning math
One of them is Anne Lopez, who was assigned to the Johnstraße school because she speaks fluent Arabic. "I really enjoy the work. The children are eager to learn and are happy about everything," says the volunteer. The former teacher knows that it's not just about learning math and German, but also about reaching out to the children and encouraging them.
"We are so grateful for the free play volunteers, without them a lot would not be possible," says school principal Martina Bach.
Caritas takes over the project
After ten years, founder Salvarani-Drill is retiring, but she wanted the project to be in good hands beforehand. She has found a trustworthy institution in Caritas, and FREI. Spiel complements existing Caritas educational projects. For example, the 69 learning cafés, in which around 2,100 pupils from socially disadvantaged families are supported by around 1,000 volunteers. "We are very pleased that we can now expand our educational focus even further," says Caritas Director Klaus Schwertner and immediately formulates his wishes for the new government: high-quality education and childcare services, a compulsory second year of kindergarten and more inclusive educational opportunities.
