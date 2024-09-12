Volunteers relieve teachers at disadvantaged schools

Caritas takes over the project

After ten years, founder Salvarani-Drill is retiring, but she wanted the project to be in good hands beforehand. She has found a trustworthy institution in Caritas, and FREI. Spiel complements existing Caritas educational projects. For example, the 69 learning cafés, in which around 2,100 pupils from socially disadvantaged families are supported by around 1,000 volunteers. "We are very pleased that we can now expand our educational focus even further," says Caritas Director Klaus Schwertner and immediately formulates his wishes for the new government: high-quality education and childcare services, a compulsory second year of kindergarten and more inclusive educational opportunities.