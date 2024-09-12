Son-in-law Leo Lugner launches NR election campaign!

Asylum seekers and female poverty as an issue

Christina Lugner is committed to Leo Lugner so that Austria becomes "as beautiful as it once was". To achieve this, no more asylum seekers should be accepted and social benefits should benefit the local population, especially pensioners. Her biggest concern, however, is the increasing poverty among women, especially single mothers. "Here in Lugner City, we have our finger on the pulse, many women can no longer even buy their children small presents for Christmas or birthdays," said Christina.