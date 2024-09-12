Vorteilswelt
"Richard wanted it this way"

Son-in-law Leo Lugner launches NR election campaign!

Nachrichten
12.09.2024 13:07

National Council election campaign 2024: On Thursday, Leo Lugner, son-in-law of the late Richard Lugner, launched a preferential vote campaign to enter parliament for the FPÖ. He wants to make Austria as beautiful as it used to be.

comment0 Kommentare

He is supported by a committee of people, including Christina "Mausi" Lugner and celebrity hairdresser Josef Winkler. "Richard wanted Leo to run a preferential vote campaign," said Christina Lugner.

National list, state list and regional election list
Leo Lugner wants to try his luck on the national list, the provincial list and the regional list, for which he would need seven, ten or 14 percent of all votes cast for the FPÖ. The former FPÖ local councillor and one of the current press spokespersons of the Vienna regional group emphasized that his approach is "closely coordinated with the party and is also supported by it".

Christina Lugner and Leo Lugner (FPÖ) on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at the presentation "Personenkomitee für FPÖ-Nationalratskandidat Leo Lugner" at Lugner City in Vienna. (Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Christina Lugner and Leo Lugner (FPÖ) on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at the presentation "Personenkomitee für FPÖ-Nationalratskandidat Leo Lugner" at Lugner City in Vienna.
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

Hairdresser to former Federal Chancellor
In addition to Winkler, who is best known as the hairdresser to former Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP), Lugner wanted the committee to be as diverse as possible: it includes the artist Cyril Radlher, the entrepreneur Memo Özay, the security entrepreneur Ilija Tufegdzic and Avi Benedi, a "singer who is particularly well known in the Jewish community".

Asylum seekers and female poverty as an issue
Christina Lugner is committed to Leo Lugner so that Austria becomes "as beautiful as it once was". To achieve this, no more asylum seekers should be accepted and social benefits should benefit the local population, especially pensioners. Her biggest concern, however, is the increasing poverty among women, especially single mothers. "Here in Lugner City, we have our finger on the pulse, many women can no longer even buy their children small presents for Christmas or birthdays," said Christina.

As Leo Lugner is most likely to enter parliament via the regional electoral list, he will also focus his election campaign on the districts of Hietzing, Penzing, Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus and Liesing under the slogan "Vote for Gemma Lugner". In parliament, he would see himself above all as a representative of the people - and not, as he accused the ÖVP, as their boss.

