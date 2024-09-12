"Richard wanted it this way"
Son-in-law Leo Lugner launches NR election campaign!
National Council election campaign 2024: On Thursday, Leo Lugner, son-in-law of the late Richard Lugner, launched a preferential vote campaign to enter parliament for the FPÖ. He wants to make Austria as beautiful as it used to be.
He is supported by a committee of people, including Christina "Mausi" Lugner and celebrity hairdresser Josef Winkler. "Richard wanted Leo to run a preferential vote campaign," said Christina Lugner.
National list, state list and regional election list
Leo Lugner wants to try his luck on the national list, the provincial list and the regional list, for which he would need seven, ten or 14 percent of all votes cast for the FPÖ. The former FPÖ local councillor and one of the current press spokespersons of the Vienna regional group emphasized that his approach is "closely coordinated with the party and is also supported by it".
Hairdresser to former Federal Chancellor
In addition to Winkler, who is best known as the hairdresser to former Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP), Lugner wanted the committee to be as diverse as possible: it includes the artist Cyril Radlher, the entrepreneur Memo Özay, the security entrepreneur Ilija Tufegdzic and Avi Benedi, a "singer who is particularly well known in the Jewish community".
Asylum seekers and female poverty as an issue
Christina Lugner is committed to Leo Lugner so that Austria becomes "as beautiful as it once was". To achieve this, no more asylum seekers should be accepted and social benefits should benefit the local population, especially pensioners. Her biggest concern, however, is the increasing poverty among women, especially single mothers. "Here in Lugner City, we have our finger on the pulse, many women can no longer even buy their children small presents for Christmas or birthdays," said Christina.
As Leo Lugner is most likely to enter parliament via the regional electoral list, he will also focus his election campaign on the districts of Hietzing, Penzing, Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus and Liesing under the slogan "Vote for Gemma Lugner". In parliament, he would see himself above all as a representative of the people - and not, as he accused the ÖVP, as their boss.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.