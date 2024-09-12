Disappeared without a trace: Where are thousands of cows?

At the beginning of the year, the research platform "The Marker" revealed that thousands of pregnant cows were being exported from Austria to Algeria - without any proof of their whereabouts. Now the Ministry of Health has also confirmed that there is no information about what happens to the animals after they are exported. There are no follow-up checks as to whether the animals are actually used to build up dairy cow populations as claimed. "The Ministry has no figures on how many of these animals are currently being kept and where," the official response states.