From next month
Asylum seeker payment card to be extended to Linz
Since July, asylum seekers in the Steyr region have been receiving basic benefits for asylum seekers on a benefits-in-kind card. This system is now being extended to the central region. According to Interior Minister Karner, seven federal states will take part in a tender for a nationwide roll-out.
Since July 14, around 300 refugees who are housed in provincial quarters in the Steyr area and in the federal quarters in Bad Kreuzen have no longer been paid in cash. They are the first to be tested in the pilot project of the benefits in kind card. From mid-October, around 700 more asylum seekers in the districts of Linz and Linz-Land are to be added. This was announced by Governor Thomas Stelzer and Social Welfare Councillor Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (both ÖVP) on Thursday.
"Not there to pay smugglers"
The aim of no longer giving asylum seekers cash (with the exception of 40 euros pocket money) is to curb abuse, emphasized Hattmannsdorfer once again: "Social benefits are not there to send money abroad or to pay smugglers." The fact that this has happened again and again can be concluded from "ongoing feedback" from the support organizations or from interrogations of arrested traffickers. It is also not possible to pay for gambling or escort services with the card.
The two existing providers of refugee shelters, Volkshilfe and the Red Cross, will now be joined by Caritas. So far, the pilot project for the benefits-in-kind card has run "smoothly" and has been implemented "without any problems", said LH Stelzer in summing up.
Nationwide introduction at the beginning of 2025
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) also announced in Linz on Thursday that the card is to be introduced nationwide at the beginning of 2025. A tender for this will take place in October, in which seven federal states are currently expected to participate. He is also "confident" that the other two states - Vienna and Lower Austria - will take part in the tender, says Karner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.