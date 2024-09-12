Asylum seeker payment card to be extended to Linz

"Not there to pay smugglers"

The aim of no longer giving asylum seekers cash (with the exception of 40 euros pocket money) is to curb abuse, emphasized Hattmannsdorfer once again: "Social benefits are not there to send money abroad or to pay smugglers." The fact that this has happened again and again can be concluded from "ongoing feedback" from the support organizations or from interrogations of arrested traffickers. It is also not possible to pay for gambling or escort services with the card.