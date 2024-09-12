Market value in the millions
“Forgot how to laugh!” Barca scares off two talents
Vitor Roque and Olympic champion Arnau Tenas have heavily criticized FC Barcelona. The two top talents were unable to establish themselves with the Catalans and believe that this is mainly the club's fault. "I haven't laughed for months," criticized Roque, for example, and sees no future at Camp Nou even after his loan ends under the current circumstances.
On the fringes of his stint for Brazil's U20s, attacking gem Roque was communicative and was not stingy with tips towards Barcelona. The 19-year-old said that he was having fun and enjoying his time with the national team, before adding with regard to his time at Barca: "I haven't laughed for six or seven months."
The Brazilian joined the cash-strapped Catalans for 40 million euros in January. He was supposed to duel with Robert Lewandowski for minutes. In the end, he failed to make a breakthrough in either the second half of the season or the summer preparations. That is why he has now been loaned out to Betis Sevilla.
"It was difficult overall. I expected things to be different. I got a few chances, but not as many as I expected," says Roque, summing up his time at Barcelona. He made 14 appearances and scored two goals, but only managed a total of 319 minutes on the pitch in the second half of the season. Under the current circumstances, a return to the Camp Nou is difficult to imagine, even after his loan ends.
Olympic champion is disappointed
But it's not just the Brazilian who currently has a score to settle with FC Barcelona. Talented goalkeeper Arnau Tenas is also not happy with coach Hansi Flick's team. "They didn't make me an offer. They haven't communicated with me," said the 23-year-old, expressing his disappointment.
The home-grown player's contract expired and he joined Paris Saint-Germain last year. Despite strong competition, he made it into the starting eleven six times. At the Olympic Games in Paris, he was in goal for Spain and celebrated winning the gold medal with his country.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.