“Forgot how to laugh!” Barca scares off two talents

"It was difficult overall. I expected things to be different. I got a few chances, but not as many as I expected," says Roque, summing up his time at Barcelona. He made 14 appearances and scored two goals, but only managed a total of 319 minutes on the pitch in the second half of the season. Under the current circumstances, a return to the Camp Nou is difficult to imagine, even after his loan ends.

Olympic champion is disappointed

But it's not just the Brazilian who currently has a score to settle with FC Barcelona. Talented goalkeeper Arnau Tenas is also not happy with coach Hansi Flick's team. "They didn't make me an offer. They haven't communicated with me," said the 23-year-old, expressing his disappointment.