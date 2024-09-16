Off to Family City
When children become superheroes
What do Batman, Wonder Woman and Spider-Man have in common? Together with many other superheroes, they will conquer the Family City at the Kleinhaugsdorf border crossing on September 14.
Family City near Kleinhaugsdorf, run by the Seunig family, offers a big stage for superheroes big and small on Saturday, September 14, 2024: At the first-ever "Superheroes Day", all kids and teens in costume receive free admission to the Terra Technica Museum and Merlin's Farm with over 300 animals. Free tokens for Merlin's Children's World with 200 attractions, candy floss, popcorn and numerous competitions round off the program.
Race kangaroos, take a ride on the "Magic Octopus", travel back in time at the Terra Technica Museum or explore the world's largest LEGO collection - Family City on the Austrian-Czech border is becoming one of the most popular excursion destinations in eastern Austria.
The opening on Sundays and public holidays, the top infrastructure (only 45 minutes from the Vienna city limits), a wide range of restaurants and free attractions for children and young people are key attractions for families. "The repositioning of Excalibur City as a Family City is increasingly becoming a success story. Our excursion paradise is being continuously expanded - our individual themed events are particularly well received," emphasizes Roger Seunig, Managing Director of Family City.
Superheroes' Day at Family City
The next highlight in Family City is the first "Superheroes' Day": on Saturday(14.09. / all day), all children and young people in fancy dress will receive free admission to the Terra Technica Museum. On an area of 8,500 square meters, you can experience a true journey through time of entertainment. More than 950 jukeboxes, 250 pinball machines, playable consoles(e.g. Pac-Man or Street Fighter) and the original Batmobile await guests.
Those who dress up as Batman, Wonder Woman, Thor, Spider-Man & Co will be offered even more on this day. A free visit to Merlin's Farm, where alpacas, kangaroos, mini donkeys, horses, goats and sheep roam, is also guaranteed, as well as discounts(free tokens) for Merlin's Children's World. More than 200 attractions on land, water and in the air provide plenty of entertainment. There is also a small water park to cool off in. But there's more: the LEGO Museum is just around the corner and boasts the world's largest LEGO set collection.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.