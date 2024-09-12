It is still unclear whether there will be a second confrontation after all, as Trump responded to Harris' suggestion by saying: "At the moment, we'll see what we do." At the same time, he attacked the US broadcaster ABC, which hosted the duel. This was the "most dishonest" broadcaster. The duel was "three against one", criticized the Republican with regard to the two presenters. They subjected some of the ex-president's statements to a live fact check and described them as false.