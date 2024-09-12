Salzburg’s touchline magic also delighted David Alaba

World final in Leipzig instead of everyday life

The Salzburg trio and Grünau player Julian Feiser are already in action from Friday at the Red Bull Four 2 Score World Final in Leipzig, meaning they will also miss the lower house weekend. On Monday, the third small field round is already scheduled in Düsseldorf. At stake there is prize money of half a million euros, which will be played out until the final in December in the new arena in Munich.