Before the event in Leipzig

Salzburg’s touchline magic also delighted David Alaba

Nachrichten
12.09.2024 08:00

Second game, second win! The team of ÖFB star David Alaba with Salzburg's Stefan Federer and Christopher Bachleitner won again in the new small pitch format called Icon League in Düsseldorf. A co-production by the Austrians also delighted the star, who was cheering on the sidelines.

The international break made it possible for leader Alaba to join ex-Real Madrid colleague Toni Kroos on the second pitch of the new small-sided league. The 105-time international, who is still recovering from the effects of a cruciate ligament rupture, must have quite enjoyed what he saw there.

Not only did his team "DNA Athletics" win their second competition match against title co-favorites FC Berlin City 5:4, but the two Salzburg players in the team, Hallwang player Federer and Kuchl's Bachleitner, also put themselves in the limelight with a goal.

"At last, almost everyone was involved," said a delighted Bachleitner about the second matchday on Monday. "Fortunately, we also had reason to celebrate right away!" As the photo shows, Alaba even gave the assist a piggyback ride afterwards. Even better: the third Salzburg player, Puch kicker Kenan Sejdic, also celebrated the first victory with "Motor5Neuland" - 9:0 against Two Stripes United, the team of Kroos' brother Felix.

World final in Leipzig instead of everyday life
The Salzburg trio and Grünau player Julian Feiser are already in action from Friday at the Red Bull Four 2 Score World Final in Leipzig, meaning they will also miss the lower house weekend. On Monday, the third small field round is already scheduled in Düsseldorf. At stake there is prize money of half a million euros, which will be played out until the final in December in the new arena in Munich.

