The magic of the first time at the theater festival

The focus is on the courage to try new creations and unusual approaches. The standard of the amateur actors is high. "At festivals, performances are generally more daring," says Pernthaner-Maeke. The groups have been preparing for the sympathetic showcase of amateur theater for weeks. For some Salzburg ensembles, it is a home game. Other groups come from Austria, Germany, Italy, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. All plays have been developed in-house and will not be premiered before 2024. The plays will be performed in the local language or without any text at all.