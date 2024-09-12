In Abtenau
The magic of the first time at the theater festival
When the whole of Abtenau becomes a stage: The motto of the 12th International Amateur Theater Festival is "First Performances". 15 groups perform on four stages in the village.
Festival flair is in the air in Abtenau: 15 groups are expected. The four stages - theater, local history museum, monastery courtyard and parish center - have been prepared. Volunteer hands are helping everywhere: From lighting technicians to hall staff. "They take time off. Without so much voluntary commitment, this wonderful festival would not be possible," says Veronika Pernthaner-Maeke, director and managing director of the amateur theater association.
The focus is on the courage to try new creations and unusual approaches. The standard of the amateur actors is high. "At festivals, performances are generally more daring," says Pernthaner-Maeke. The groups have been preparing for the sympathetic showcase of amateur theater for weeks. For some Salzburg ensembles, it is a home game. Other groups come from Austria, Germany, Italy, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. All plays have been developed in-house and will not be premiered before 2024. The plays will be performed in the local language or without any text at all.
Creative contributions from Austria and neighboring countries
The best example: the contribution from Italy shows cheeky clowning without the spoken word. The theater makers from Slovakia work with light and darkness, their Czech colleagues with music.
The EigeR collective is an ensemble with performers from all over Austria. 20 participants spent 18 months developing scenes. "With Kaleidoskop, they are presenting a witty new work," says festival director Pernthaner-Maeke. Hilarious scenes, puppet-like performances and combative sequences await.
The contribution by the ensemble "Spätlese" from Vorarlberg is also unusually offbeat. In "Confessions of a Widower", there are five personalities in one person, who also appears five times. The festival starts today, Thursday, and runs until Sunday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
