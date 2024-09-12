For "Vielfalt" magazine
Altach girls also cut a top figure as models
The Rheindörfler girls Isabella Jaron and Zoe Steenhuis in a completely different way - for the Zimbapark shopping center in Bürs/Bludenz, the duo swapped soccer boots for glitz and glamour for the shoot for the new "Vielfalt" magazine. With success, as the photos prove.
Isabella Jaron and Zoe Steenhuis are actually only known in the soccer jersey of Bundesliga club SCR Altach. However, the duo made an exception for the Zimbapark shopping center in Bürs/Bludenz and slipped into the brand new autumn fashion collection for the new "Vielfalt" magazine. And the two cut a great figure - even coach Bernhard Summer was impressed by the results of the shoot. "Really cool, it's a highly professional job," says the SCRA coach, "it's really great that we can do things like this."
The "models for a day" certainly enjoyed the stylish change. "It was very exciting because we didn't really know what to expect," says Jaron, "but it was very pleasant and professional, really worth the experience!"
An experience that the 22-year-old German might want to have again in the future. "I wouldn't want to rule out working as a model somewhere after my active career," says Jaron, who is currently studying sports management, "but at the moment I'd prefer to work in the sports industry later on."
Now back to soccer
So the detour into the fashion world was a complete success, but now the thoughts of the Rheindörfler are already turning back to soccer. This is because the next important match is scheduled for Sunday with the second round of the ÖFB Cup at league rivals Bergheim.
The two teams already met in the league opener just under a month ago, when the Altachers celebrated a 3:1 win at home. Even then, coach Bernhard Summer had warned against the Salzburg team. Which he is also doing now. "They've certainly drawn their conclusions from the defeat," says Summer, "you don't go to Bergheim for easy points, but we can get them."
