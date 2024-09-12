Altach girls also cut a top figure as models

Isabella Jaron and Zoe Steenhuis are actually only known in the soccer jersey of Bundesliga club SCR Altach. However, the duo made an exception for the Zimbapark shopping center in Bürs/Bludenz and slipped into the brand new autumn fashion collection for the new "Vielfalt" magazine. And the two cut a great figure - even coach Bernhard Summer was impressed by the results of the shoot. "Really cool, it's a highly professional job," says the SCRA coach, "it's really great that we can do things like this."