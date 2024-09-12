Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

For "Vielfalt" magazine

Altach girls also cut a top figure as models

Nachrichten
12.09.2024 06:55

The Rheindörfler girls Isabella Jaron and Zoe Steenhuis in a completely different way - for the Zimbapark shopping center in Bürs/Bludenz, the duo swapped soccer boots for glitz and glamour for the shoot for the new "Vielfalt" magazine. With success, as the photos prove.

comment0 Kommentare

Isabella Jaron and Zoe Steenhuis are actually only known in the soccer jersey of Bundesliga club SCR Altach. However, the duo made an exception for the Zimbapark shopping center in Bürs/Bludenz and slipped into the brand new autumn fashion collection for the new "Vielfalt" magazine. And the two cut a great figure - even coach Bernhard Summer was impressed by the results of the shoot. "Really cool, it's a highly professional job," says the SCRA coach, "it's really great that we can do things like this."

Zoe Steenhuis and Isabella Jaron posed in Altacher Schnabelholz for Zimbapark Bürs/Bludenz. (Bild: Zimbapark)
Zoe Steenhuis and Isabella Jaron posed in Altacher Schnabelholz for Zimbapark Bürs/Bludenz.
(Bild: Zimbapark)
(Bild: Zimbapark)
(Bild: Zimbapark)
(Bild: Zimbapark)
(Bild: Zimbapark)
(Bild: Zimbapark)
(Bild: Zimbapark)

The "models for a day" certainly enjoyed the stylish change. "It was very exciting because we didn't really know what to expect," says Jaron, "but it was very pleasant and professional, really worth the experience!"

Altach lady Isabella Jaron graces the cover of the new "Vielfalt" magazine. (Bild: Zimbapark)
Altach lady Isabella Jaron graces the cover of the new "Vielfalt" magazine.
(Bild: Zimbapark)

An experience that the 22-year-old German might want to have again in the future. "I wouldn't want to rule out working as a model somewhere after my active career," says Jaron, who is currently studying sports management, "but at the moment I'd prefer to work in the sports industry later on."

Now back to soccer
So the detour into the fashion world was a complete success, but now the thoughts of the Rheindörfler are already turning back to soccer. This is because the next important match is scheduled for Sunday with the second round of the ÖFB Cup at league rivals Bergheim.

The two teams already met in the league opener just under a month ago, when the Altachers celebrated a 3:1 win at home. Even then, coach Bernhard Summer had warned against the Salzburg team. Which he is also doing now. "They've certainly drawn their conclusions from the defeat," says Summer, "you don't go to Bergheim for easy points, but we can get them." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Dominik Omerzell
Dominik Omerzell
Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf