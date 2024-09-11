Lots of rain and snow
Tyrol warns of mudslides and flooding
It's getting wet in Tyrol! The province has issued a warning for the coming days. There will probably be two phases of precipitation. The main areas affected are East Tyrol and the rear Zillertal valley up to the Brenner region and the North Tyrolean lowlands.
Dress warmly, drive carefully! As reported, a weather storm with the onset of winter is now imminent - the province is now issuing a warning.
GeoSphere Austria is issuing a snow and rain warning (warning level "orange", level 3 of 4) from Wednesday night until Sunday night. According to current forecasts by experts, precipitation is expected in two phases in the coming days.
First East Tyrol and the rear Zillertal
The first phase of precipitation in the night from Wednesday to Friday morning will affect East Tyrol and the rear Zillertal as far as the Brenner region. Intense precipitation is to be expected. The snow line will drop to 1200 to 1500 meters above sea level.
GeoSphere Austria
In a second phase from Friday morning to Sunday night, intensive precipitation is expected in the North Tyrolean lowlands - Kufstein, Kössen, Gerlos to Jenbach-Achensee region - according to current forecasts. Up to 150 liters of precipitation per square meter are forecast in some areas.
Warning of mudslides and flooding
"Although the forecast low snow line will partly bind the precipitation as snow, especially on the mountains and in higher regions, small-scale flooding or mudslides may still occur in areas below 1,000 meters above sea level in the areas mentioned," emphasizes Elmar Rizzoli, Head of the Tyrolean Centre for Crisis and Disaster Management.
There may be aquaplaning and, at higher altitudes, icy roads. In addition, special care must be taken near watercourses - therefore avoid the banks in the affected areas.
Elmar Rizzoli, Leiter des Tiroler Zentrums für Krisen- und Katastrophenmanagement
He continues: "In any case, adjust your driving speed to the road conditions. This can lead to aquaplaning and, at higher altitudes, icy roads. In addition, be particularly careful near watercourses - therefore avoid driving near the banks in the affected areas. The snowfall at higher altitudes can also cause branches to break off and trees to fall, which can lead to problems on traffic routes and power lines."
Recommendations for action
- Adapt your driving speed to the road conditions, expect aquaplaning!
- Plan for time losses or restrictions in road and rail traffic!
- Close windows, doors and skylights!
- Follow the instructions of the responsible authorities!
