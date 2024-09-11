“Gewessler’s goal is a speed of 30/80/100 km/h”

Payment card instead of cash

Landbauer's experience with the payment card instead of cash for refugees has been positive: "The test phase of the benefit-in-kind card will be completed by October. In November, the entire province will then switch over to it. Our aim is to make Lower Austria as unattractive as possible for economic migrants. The first refugees have already left the province." From Landbauer's point of view, Vienna, on the other hand, would be a social paradise for asylum seekers. Landbauer: "I keep talking to City Councillor for Social Affairs Peter Hacker. We in Lower Austria will not reverse the switch to payment cards instead of cash. But Vienna can adopt our payment card model."