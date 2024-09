Creepy find in Graz: skeletons on a building site

Spectacular images of a gruesome discovery are currently circulating on social media: several skeletons have been found in the area of the former Taggerwerk in Graz's Puchstraße, as Markus Lamb, spokesman for the Styrian police, confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper. According to the report, bones that are several hundred years old were discovered by construction workers on August 26. The find is therefore not connected to the former Nazi camp in Liebenau. City archaeologist Susanne Lamm assumes that the burials took place in the 17th or 18th century: "No grave goods were found, which makes dating difficult."