Tradition meets modernity

Stefanie and Lothar Krings-Neugebauer have been at the helm of the family business since 2017. After years of culinary travel all over the world, especially in Asia, the two brought a dash of exoticism to the menu Bringing traditional dishes to the plate in a modern way is their passion, and the theme of "Asia" is celebrated at special themed evenings. Carinthian sushi, prepared from local fish, has become a real hit.