U-turn in Israel?
Hamas leader Sinwar is offered safe passage
He is considered the mastermind behind the Hamas massacres last October and is at the top of Israel's wanted list: Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. But now Israel has made the Palestinian terrorist organization an offer for Sinwar's safe exit from the Gaza Strip.
"I am ready to provide a safe corridor for Sinwar, his family and anyone who wants to join him," said Israel's Brigadier General Gal Hirsch, who is responsible for the hostages and missing persons, in an interview with the Bloomberg financial service on Wednesday.
"We want the hostages back. We want demilitarization, de-radicalization and of course - a new system to govern Gaza," Hirsch said. According to the report, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's special coordinator for the return of the hostages put the offer on the table around two days ago. Hirsch did not comment on a possible reaction.
Hamas representative: "Victory or martyrdom"
Sinwar's whereabouts are not known. It is assumed that he is in an extensive network of tunnels under the Gaza Strip. A Hamas representative said in mid-January that the leaders in the Gaza Strip would not leave voluntarily. "It's either victory or martyrdom," the Hamas source told the German Press Agency in Beirut. Gaza is their land and the blood of the leaders is no more valuable than that of the people.
Distressing video from Hamas tunnel published
Negotiations for a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of Israeli hostages held captive by the Islamist Hamas are at a standstill. The pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is increasing from all sides. Large demonstrations are taking place almost daily in Israel, calling on the government to finally free the hostages by means of a deal. The protests have intensified following the publication of footage from the tunnel system in which Hamas is said to have held or killed its hostages.
In the video released by the military, army spokesman Daniel Hagari describes the oppressive conditions in the tunnel from which the six hostage bodies were recovered at the beginning of September. Hagari says that the way down into the tunnel, which is 20 meters deep, leads from an entrance in a children's room via ladders. He is standing in a bombed-out room with colorful cartoon characters still visible on the walls. The narrow and low tunnel leads over a length of around 120 meters to an iron door. "This is where the hostages were held captive and murdered," says the fleet admiral in the video, which is around three and a half minutes long.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
