Hamas leader Sinwar is offered safe passage

In the video released by the military, army spokesman Daniel Hagari describes the oppressive conditions in the tunnel from which the six hostage bodies were recovered at the beginning of September. Hagari says that the way down into the tunnel, which is 20 meters deep, leads from an entrance in a children's room via ladders. He is standing in a bombed-out room with colorful cartoon characters still visible on the walls. The narrow and low tunnel leads over a length of around 120 meters to an iron door. "This is where the hostages were held captive and murdered," says the fleet admiral in the video, which is around three and a half minutes long.