A big stage for workers

Musical art at the heart of "Working Class!"

At the two-day "Working Class!" festival on September 20 and 21, there will be plenty of music and entertainment as well as discourse on the subject of work! Proletarian passion songs meet class-struggle cabaret, poems about guest work meet portraits of workers, anarchic ska punk meets class-conscious rap. There will be performances by German rapper Eko Fresh, EsRap from Vienna and the UK band Buster Shuffle, among others.