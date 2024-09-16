Vorteilswelt
Tangente St. Pölten

A big stage for workers

Nachrichten
16.09.2024 00:01

The festival for contemporary culture in the St. Pölten capital region will focus on democracy from September 12 to October 6. The two-day festival "Working Class!" puts workers in the spotlight.

Like many other European cities, St. Pölten has undergone a process of transformation from a working-class city to a city of education and culture. For many years, industrial companies not only shaped the cityscape, but also inscribed themselves into the social structure and urban culture.

For example, through the recruitment and influx of guest workers from the mid-1960s onwards. And this still shapes the city's structure and culture today. The "Working Class!" festival curated by Esra Özmen and Thomas Kern is also dedicated to them, the guest workers.

"Working Class! Festival for workers' culture"

The festival will take place on September 20 at the Lower Austrian Chamber of Labor and the Warehouse; the festival pass costs EUR 15 (minus 50 percent for those under 26). And on September 21 in and around the festival center and Linzer Straße and on the stage in the courtyard - admission is free.

Musical art at the heart of "Working Class!"
At the two-day "Working Class!" festival on September 20 and 21, there will be plenty of music and entertainment as well as discourse on the subject of work! Proletarian passion songs meet class-struggle cabaret, poems about guest work meet portraits of workers, anarchic ska punk meets class-conscious rap. There will be performances by German rapper Eko Fresh, EsRap from Vienna and the UK band Buster Shuffle, among others.

The German rapper Eko Fresh and ...
The German rapper Eko Fresh and ...
the Viennese rap duo EsRap will perform as part of the "Working Class!" festival.
the Viennese rap duo EsRap will perform as part of the "Working Class!" festival.
And on September 21, "Working Class!" meets the anniversary edition of the Höfefest in the city center of St. Pölten and the TangenteStraßenfest in the festival center and Linzer Straße. Admission to all events is free on this day.  

