Failures for favorites
Argentina and Brazil stumble in World Cup qualifiers
Argentina and Brazil suffered bitter defeats in the qualifiers for the World Cup. The world champions stumbled against Colombia, while the Seleção were beaten by Paraguay.
Argentina's national soccer team suffered a defeat against Colombia in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The hosts beat the reigning world champions 2:1 in Barranquilla. As a result, Colombia remain the only team in South America without a defeat in World Cup qualifying.
James scores the winner
Yerson Mosquera scored in the 25th minute after an assist from former Bayern player James Rodríguez to make it 1-0. Argentina's Nicolás González intercepted an opponent's pass near the middle of the pitch in the 48th minute, set off on a sprint towards goal and scored the equalizer for the visitors. After a foul by Nicolás Otamendi on Daniel Muñoz, James finally scored the final goal in the 60th minute.
Despite the defeat, world champions Argentina remain top of the South American table for qualifying for the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico with 18 points after eight games. The top six teams qualify directly for the finals, with the seventh-placed team having to relegate. In October, the defending champions and national coach Lionel Scaloni will face Venezuela and Bolivia.
Record world champions Brazil also surprisingly lost to Paraguay in the World Cup qualifiers. In the Chaco Defenders Stadium, the "Seleção" remained goalless and lost 0:1 (0:1). Despite Real Madrid's attacking trio - Vinicius Júnior, Rodrygo and Endrick - Dorival Júnior's team were unable to overcome their opponents. Paraguay's Diego Gómez scored the only goal of the evening in the 20th minute.
"We lack confidence"
After a run of three consecutive defeats, the "Seleção" managed a brief escape in their last game against Ecuador - but now Brazil disappointed again. "Qualifying is not easy, it's a difficult time and we need to know how to deal with it. It's a time of transition and we lack confidence," said Marquinhos after the final whistle.
The defeat on matchday eight sees Brazil slip to 5th place in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. In a month's time, the "Seleção" will face Chile, while Paraguay will play Ecuador.
