Big anger after 2:2
Nagelsmann bursts his collar after the final whistle
He could be satisfied with the performance of his players, but not with that of the referee. After the 2-2 draw against the Netherlands, Julian Nagelsmann stormed onto the pitch on Tuesday evening to tell the officials what he thought of them ...
And two scenes caused the German coach to lose his temper. In the 55th minute of the game, Holland's Xavi Simons caught DFB winger Jamal Musiala by the foot in the penalty area, but Davide Massa's whistle remained silent.
"Top chance whistled away"
The fact that the Italian later blew his whistle in the middle of a counter-attack by the visitors did the rest. An angry Nagelsmann complained to the referee team after the game, and shortly afterwards he grumbled in the RTL interview: "We had a top chance whistled away in the last second when we were alone on goal. I don't quite understand it." Although the team boss is of the opinion that Massa made the wrong decisions on both sides.
Pictures from the game:
Nevertheless, the frustration over the whistles or non-whistles that benefited the Dutch prevails. "With Musiala, it was a clear penalty. He's clearly too late and hits Jamal on the foot, I don't think you can disagree. Unfortunately it's a foul, you're guaranteed to get a foul in midfield," said an annoyed Nagelsmann.
Germany's national team finished the second Nations League round with two points. On Saturday, Nagelsmann's side had beaten Hungary 5-0, and the draw against the "Elftal" brought our neighbors the next point - although Nagelsmann had hoped for three points ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.