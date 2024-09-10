Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tunnel renovation

The traffic jam is back

Nachrichten
10.09.2024 18:30

The restart of the tunnel construction site on the A10 brought the whole of Golling to a standstill on the very first day. The convoy of cars tried their luck on the highway and through the communities.

comment0 Kommentare

"It's just like always: the whole market is at a standstill," says Christine Holzmann in frustration: The tunnel construction site on the A10 has picked up speed again. Everything has been at a standstill again in Golling since Tuesday afternoon. In some places, nothing is working in either direction.

Until the end of June 2025, residents and businesses in the communities along the Tauern freeway will have to get used to traffic jams and hardship again. The construction break over the summer was too short for the long-suffering residents of Golling and Kuchl. "As soon as the block clearance in front of the tunnels is active, it becomes unbearable for us again," says hairdresser Holzmann.

One hour lost
Drivers on the A10 lost up to an hour yesterday on their way to Pongau. It will soon become even worse, as the two-way traffic area will only be activated in all five tunnels from Saturday. Return traffic from the south and predicted heavy rain could produce a mega traffic jam at the weekend.

The municipalities are alarmed. While roads in Golling have been repeatedly closed to transit traffic - officially due to construction work - Kuchl also wants to follow suit. "We are still in talks as to whether we can close seven single-lane roads just in case," says Kuchl's village chief Thomas Freylinger.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Maximilian Kronberger
Maximilian Kronberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf