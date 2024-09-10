Tunnel renovation
The traffic jam is back
The restart of the tunnel construction site on the A10 brought the whole of Golling to a standstill on the very first day. The convoy of cars tried their luck on the highway and through the communities.
"It's just like always: the whole market is at a standstill," says Christine Holzmann in frustration: The tunnel construction site on the A10 has picked up speed again. Everything has been at a standstill again in Golling since Tuesday afternoon. In some places, nothing is working in either direction.
Until the end of June 2025, residents and businesses in the communities along the Tauern freeway will have to get used to traffic jams and hardship again. The construction break over the summer was too short for the long-suffering residents of Golling and Kuchl. "As soon as the block clearance in front of the tunnels is active, it becomes unbearable for us again," says hairdresser Holzmann.
One hour lost
Drivers on the A10 lost up to an hour yesterday on their way to Pongau. It will soon become even worse, as the two-way traffic area will only be activated in all five tunnels from Saturday. Return traffic from the south and predicted heavy rain could produce a mega traffic jam at the weekend.
The municipalities are alarmed. While roads in Golling have been repeatedly closed to transit traffic - officially due to construction work - Kuchl also wants to follow suit. "We are still in talks as to whether we can close seven single-lane roads just in case," says Kuchl's village chief Thomas Freylinger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.