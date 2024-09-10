Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Enormous amount of cannabis

Plumber allowed to mend pipes with an ankle bracelet

Nachrichten
10.09.2024 16:00

Trial in Eisenstadt: A Serbian skilled worker (28) from Vienna was involved in the production and trafficking of 400 kilograms of cannabis. He is serving his prison sentence on a free foot.

comment0 Kommentare

Quite a pile when you imagine 400 kilograms of cannabis! The substance is sold by the gram, let's do the math: 400,000 x 12 euros = 4.8 million in sales value. Of course, you have to bear in mind that it takes time and patience to look after a plantation in Burgenland and nurture the little plants, but in his day job as a plumber, the father of three would probably have had to repair pipes until the year 3456 to reach this sum.

"Just a small cog"
After the sentence of October 20, 2022 - two years in prison - was overturned by the Supreme Court, the Serbian had to appear again at Eisenstadt Regional Court yesterday. "He was just the smallest cog in the machine, he played a subordinate role," said his lawyer. He has been at large for almost two years and fully integrated into professional life, while the two main perpetrators are still in prison.

Sentencing range: Up to 15 years
The previously convicted man from Vienna pleaded guilty and the grand jury concluded that he was responsible for trafficking 40 of the 400 kilograms of cannabis. They agreed on the minimum sentence of one to 15 years in prison. Because he had been in custody for six months before the first trial, the Serb can now apply for an ankle bracelet.

This means that he will continue to mend pipes while free.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Harald Schume
Harald Schume
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf