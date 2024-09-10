Enormous amount of cannabis
Plumber allowed to mend pipes with an ankle bracelet
Trial in Eisenstadt: A Serbian skilled worker (28) from Vienna was involved in the production and trafficking of 400 kilograms of cannabis. He is serving his prison sentence on a free foot.
Quite a pile when you imagine 400 kilograms of cannabis! The substance is sold by the gram, let's do the math: 400,000 x 12 euros = 4.8 million in sales value. Of course, you have to bear in mind that it takes time and patience to look after a plantation in Burgenland and nurture the little plants, but in his day job as a plumber, the father of three would probably have had to repair pipes until the year 3456 to reach this sum.
"Just a small cog"
After the sentence of October 20, 2022 - two years in prison - was overturned by the Supreme Court, the Serbian had to appear again at Eisenstadt Regional Court yesterday. "He was just the smallest cog in the machine, he played a subordinate role," said his lawyer. He has been at large for almost two years and fully integrated into professional life, while the two main perpetrators are still in prison.
Sentencing range: Up to 15 years
The previously convicted man from Vienna pleaded guilty and the grand jury concluded that he was responsible for trafficking 40 of the 400 kilograms of cannabis. They agreed on the minimum sentence of one to 15 years in prison. Because he had been in custody for six months before the first trial, the Serb can now apply for an ankle bracelet.
This means that he will continue to mend pipes while free.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
