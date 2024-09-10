30 animals saved
Stable building burnt to the ground
250 firefighters were on duty in Schwarzenberg on Monday evening until well into the night. A fire had broken out in a stable for unknown reasons. The building burned down completely, but fortunately no people or animals were harmed.
A neighbor noticed the fire at around 8.30 p.m. and alerted the emergency services. In the minutes that followed, the owner of the barn and his sons managed to rescue all the animals from the burning building - there were 30 cows and three calves in the barn at the time. All the farm equipment was also brought outside at virtually the last second.
However, the stable building itself could no longer be saved. When the fire department arrived on the scene, the flames were already flaring out of the attic. In view of the huge inferno, the firefighters concentrated on protecting the surrounding buildings in addition to the actual extinguishing work - there was a great risk of the flames spreading.
Hardly any extinguishing water available
The operation was made considerably more difficult by the fact that very little extinguishing water was available. Among other things, the firefighters had to lay pipes from the Schwarzenberg swimming pool to the site of the fire. In the end, the effort paid off and the fire was prevented from spreading.
Cause of fire unclear
The result is nevertheless devastating: the barn is in ruins, and the holidaymakers staying in the farm's vacation apartment had to move to other accommodation. The neighbors also moved temporarily at their own request - they were provided with emergency accommodation by the municipality of Schwarzenberg.
There are currently no indications as to the possible cause of the fire. Fire investigators from the State Office of Criminal Investigation have already begun their work.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
