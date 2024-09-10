Vorteilswelt
No sense of tact

Outrage over Prince Harry’s new Netflix series

Nachrichten
10.09.2024 11:26

"Not cool!" - That's what many disappointed royal fans are saying after Prince Harry and Netflix seem to have lost all sense of tact.

comment0 Kommentare

Just two hours after Princess Kate's emotional video message announcing the end of her chemotherapy, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the US apparently tried to hitch their wagon to the attention and promote a new documentary series by the Prince.

Bad timing
It was just after 7pm on Monday night when Netflix on X announced the new series "Polo", a documentary about the sport's elite - produced by Archewell Productions, Harry and Meghan's own company. The timing? Incredibly inappropriate! The public had just shared in the excitement with Kate and her family, and just two hours later, Harry shines the spotlight on himself. Or at least tries to.

No sense of tact
The accusation: no tact, no compassion. While the world cheered Kate's brave fight against cancer, it seemed as if the Duke of Sussex had coldly brushed aside his sister-in-law's interest. Fans are appalled - and ask themselves: was this really necessary? Many are calling for a boycott of Netflix and Harry's series.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan said goodbye to the Royal Family in 2020 and emigrated to the USA. There is said to be an ice age between them and Prince William and Princess Kate.

Of course, it can be assumed that they had no information about Kate going public. However, there was probably enough time to stop the publication of the publicity post. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
