Andrew Rowe
New on-ice bull brings experience and timing
At 36, Andrew Rowe no longer fits into the Bulls' "prey scheme". But his class and CV speak for the American, who feels right at home with his family in Salzburg. The family really likes the daily view.
Andrew Rowe already made his mark in Salzburg a year ago. In Ingolstadt's 2:1 win in the Champions League, the US-American put the Ice Bulls to the sword in the Eisarena with a brace in 142 seconds.
On Sunday, the father of two scored for the first time in a Bulls jersey in a 6-2 win over Sönderjyske, showing off his strengths as a two-way center. He loves working in the corners and is strong with the bullies. "What helps with them? Experience and timing," explains Rowe, who moved to his fourth European station at the age of 36. After two years with Mora (106 games/60 points) in Sweden, four in Switzerland with Rapperswil-Jona (198/123) and one with Ingolstadt (44/23). Where, after finishing ninth in the DEL, the big shake-up took place this year.
That's when Austria's champion came on the scene. "He exudes a good physical presence on the ice, can read the game very well and has a lot of experience and leadership quality," is how Salzburg manager Helmut Schlögl describes the profile of the veteran, who was immediately elected captain in Switzerland. "I wouldn't say I'm a better leader in the dressing room. Not even that I concentrate on leading the way. I like to build relationships with people," Rowe once explained. He has former Bull Gazley (Bolzano) as his best friend and enjoyed playing with aces like Cervenka (Tch) and Abbott (Kan). "Now the chemistry with the players here has to be right." Above all Huber and the up-and-coming Krening - the line partners.
Rowe was denied the jump to the NHL. "I'm a late bloomer, it took me time to understand that you have to earn your ice time," says the rookie skater, who has quickly settled in with his family in Salzburg and enthuses: "Our view of the fortress every day alone is great."
