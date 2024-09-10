New on-ice bull brings experience and timing

That's when Austria's champion came on the scene. "He exudes a good physical presence on the ice, can read the game very well and has a lot of experience and leadership quality," is how Salzburg manager Helmut Schlögl describes the profile of the veteran, who was immediately elected captain in Switzerland. "I wouldn't say I'm a better leader in the dressing room. Not even that I concentrate on leading the way. I like to build relationships with people," Rowe once explained. He has former Bull Gazley (Bolzano) as his best friend and enjoyed playing with aces like Cervenka (Tch) and Abbott (Kan). "Now the chemistry with the players here has to be right." Above all Huber and the up-and-coming Krening - the line partners.