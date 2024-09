Sesko show brings Slovenia victory against Kazakhstan

In Ljubljana, Sesko was the outstanding player for the hosts with a brace, for whom Sturm Graz legionnaire Jon Gorenc Stankovic was in action from the 64th minute. The RB Leipzig striker, who once trained at Red Bull Salzburg and had already scored from the penalty spot in the 1-1 draw against Austria, ensured an unchallenged home win with goals in the 23rd, 28th and 63rd minutes. The 21-year-old now has 14 goals after 35 international appearances.