ÖVP wants to support village inns with package

Egger also reiterated the tax exemption for overtime demanded by the ÖVP, which is also important in tourism. "Working in old age" after reaching the standard retirement age should also be made easier. "All those who want to work more or work longer have one thing in common: they do so when it pays off financially," said the Wirtschaftsbund Secretary General.

Maximum process duration of three days for job applicants

There should also be simplifications for workers from abroad, who make up the majority in the tourism industry. "An employee who applies for a job in Austria today from a third country must know within a very short time whether they have a chance of getting the job," demanded Kraus-Winkler. There should be a maximum processing time of 72 hours, otherwise these people would be lost to other countries.