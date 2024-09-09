"Krone" test purchase
The weapons paradise on the Austrian border
A trip to our Czech neighbors holds a surprise. Blades flash between fake bags and shirts at the Asia Bazaar. Austrian gun laws are already considered liberal, but there are even fewer rules in the Czech Republic than here.
The most recent case in Munich, where an 18-year-old Islamist from Salzburg, radicalized in his childhood bedroom, bought a world war carbine from a collector in order to commit murder in Germany, shows how easy it is for teenagers to obtain weapons, despite an official ban on weapons. Just an hour's drive from Vienna, just over the border with the Czech Republic, lies a paradise for gun enthusiasts.
Hidden test purchases
The "Krone" set out to make hidden test purchases in Family City (formerly Excalibur City), where the Iron Curtain once separated East and West: Gangs stock up on stabbing weapons and firearms here, it is rumored - knives that are often seized in Vienna. Although minors can easily buy butterfly knives in the federal capital, many a villain takes the opportunity to stock up on even sharper weapons from neighbors.
Stallholders vie for customers
Past the amusement park, we reach the Asia Bazaar, which is just coming to life in the morning. Stallholders vie for customers. Swords, machetes, switchblades, brass knives, knuckle dusters and airguns are stacked between car rims, perfume, cell phone accessories, fake bags and bodysuits. The market is firmly in Vietnamese hands. We are interested in the sharp blades.
The seller shows us switchblades, handles folding telescopic batons and even offers us a stun gun. Haggling is a must, and finally the dedicated Asian with the friendly smile pulls out pens with integrated knives like in a James Bond movie. He puts everything in a plastic bag and a 14-year-old schoolgirl, who takes the test with us, pays for it. Many things, such as a telescopic baton, throwing stars, a ballpoint pen and the like, are banned here.
Weapons look like toys
A German-speaking family is browsing here after us. Their little boy's eyes light up at the sight of the weapons, which look like toys. The man asks if the knives are suitable for women and the stallholder nods in a friendly manner.
Facts & figures
- According to crime statistics, there were 2479 crimes involving stabbing weapons across Austria last year. In 2014, the figure was 1996, while the number of reports involving slashing weapons remained almost the same at 615 in a ten-year comparison.
- Vienna accounted for half of all stabbing offenses in 2014: in the previous year, there were exactly 994 cases.
- The figures do not mean that someone was injured; dangerous threats involving a knife are also recorded, although weapons can be legal. Such as bread knives, scissors or screwdrivers.
- In contrast, the number of firearms has almost halved to 350 in the last 10 years.
Here at the border in the Czech Republic, these products are not considered weapons as defined by the local Weapons Act. On our return journey at the Kleinhaugsdorf border crossing, random checks are carried out. Our small arsenal of weapons remains undiscovered.
Manslaughterers, knuckledusters, switchblades
Although both the Czech Republic and Austria are part of the European Union, their weapons laws couldn't be more different. In addition to firearms, switchblades, drop knives, butterfly knives, rapiers, daggers, throwing discs, pepper spray and tasers are also considered weapons in this country. These may be legally purchased, but only from the age of 18.
The situation is different in the Czech Republic. There, the above-mentioned items are not subject to the Weapons Act, which means that they can be purchased by anyone at any time. Even telescopic batons, better known as deadly clubs, and brass knuckles, which are banned here, are freely available in the neighboring country. For comparison: In Germany, Switzerland and Great Britain, butterfly knives and switchblades are banned with a few exceptions.
Threat of prosecution
Just because you can buy these weapons legally in the Czech Republic does not mean that you can take them across the border. If the prohibited weapons are discovered during an inspection, they will not only be confiscated, but you will also be charged with a violation of the Weapons Act.
And: buying illegal weapons from abroad via the Internet is also a punishable offense. But this is even more difficult to control.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.