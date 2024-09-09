NEOS: “Right-wing is different from far-right”

When asked at a press conference on Monday whether it was right to form a "firewall" against the FPÖ, Doskozil himself explained that it would also have been difficult for him to form a coalition with the Freedom Party - especially with the current leadership - at a federal political level. "But you can't put the voters of the Freedom Party - and there will be a lot of them - in the right corner."

Doskozil wants to "fill in rifts"

It is much more important to fill in the gaps, act as a unifying force and make these voters a "serious offer", which is his personal approach: "That would be the right step." The election campaign will now last just under three weeks: "Then we'll see what comes out and assess it."