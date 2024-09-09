With free admission
Looking forward to Wiesn fun in the Vienna Prater!
On 18 Wiesn days, Vienna's Kaiser Wiesn welcomes its visitors to the extensive grounds - here the celebrations take place in three festival tents, five alpine pastures and the Wiesn village. Thanks to the colorful supporting program, folk music fans, pop music lovers and culinary connoisseurs get their money's worth.
Every day in the three festival tents - the Gösser Zelt, Wiesbauer Zelt and Kaiserzelt - pop and folk music greats such as Desperate Brasswives, Die Lauser and Mountain Crew create a real Wiesn atmosphere every evening. And there is also plenty of room to sway together in the cozy alpine huts.
Lovers of folk music can let their hair down at the pop afternoons on October 1, 8 and 10: live performances by well-known artists such as Andy Borg, Francine Jordi, the Hans Ecker Trio and the Edlseern await from 12 noon.
At the DJ Night powered by Prater Dome on October 8, the finest electronic music will make the tent shake.The Vienna Kaiser Wiesn for young and oldGeneration Z will really party on October 7 at the Studi Wiesn powered by KRONEHIT Radio, while the Senior Days on October 2 and 9 will ensure full Wiesn fun for the older generation.
But not only the ears, but also the palate will be spoiled. The JÖ Wiesn Dorf attracts visitors with its many stalls and displays of regional handicrafts and local delicacies.
The culinary delights at the Kaiser Wiesn combine regionality and variety: from down-to-earth snacks to classic gingerbread hearts and creamy mushrooms. There is something for every taste - even for vegetarians and vegans.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
